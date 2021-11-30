Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Three Surprises

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have four new games, including three surprises. While Xbox Game Pass subscribers knew Evil Genius 2: World Domination was being added today, November 30, what they didn’t know is that Mind Scanners, Generation Zero, and theHunter: Call of the Wild were being added. While the most former of these four games is a PC-only addition, the other three new games have been added to all versions of the subscription service, which is to say cloud, console, and PC.

As always, we don’t know how long any of these four games are going to be available via the subscription service. That said, while this information is not provided, we do know that each game is now available to purchase, if you’re a subscriber, with a 20 percent discount and this discount will remain available until the game departs the subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each new Xbox Game Pass addition and check out a trailer for each of the foursome of games:

Evil Genius 2: World Domination: “Evil Genius 2 is a satirical spy-fi lair builder, where players take control of an Evil Genius and set their plans for world domination in motion. When it feels this good to be bad, the Forces of Justice don’t stand a chance! Build your own unique evil lair and cover operation, Train a force of criminal minions, Defend your Lair from the Forces of Justice, and Dominate the world with a Doomsday Device in this direct sequel to the 2004 cult classic!”

Generation Zero: “Sweden. 1989. When the residents of Östertörn wake to find robots on the rampage, winning becomes living. Alone or with up to three friends, sneak, scavenge and shoot your way to safety across a vast, varied landscape that is as intriguing as it is deadly.”

Mind Scanners: “Mind Scanners is a retro-futuristic psychiatry simulation in which you diagnose the citizens of a dystopian metropolis. Locate a host of other-worldly characters and use arcade-style treatment devices to help them. Manage your time and resources to keep The Structure in balance. Remember, you take full responsibility for your patients.”

theHunter: Call of the Wild: “Experience an atmospheric hunting game like no other in this realistic and visually breathtaking open world. Immerse yourself in the atmospheric single player campaign, or share the ultimate hunting experience with friends.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on not just Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox, click here.