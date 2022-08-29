Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals New Subscription Tier

A new leak has further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is about to get an additional subscription tier in the near future. At this point in time, Microsoft has already started initial testing of a family plan option for Game Pass in select regions around the globe. And while it was assumed that this version of the platform would come to other territories in due time, a leak has now shed new light on what the membership will actually be called.

Coming by way of Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, who is an insider that has shared many Xbox scoops in the past, the upcoming Game Pass tier that Microsoft is gearing up to release will be called the Friends & Family plan. This information was shared via a new image that @ALumia_Italia found that was seemingly found via the Xbox backend. Although further details weren't shared about this subscription plan for Xbox Game Pass, it will seemingly allow users to pay a higher monthly cost while also extending the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate to other users.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family logo leaking is that it suggests that Microsoft could be planning to roll out the subscription tier relatively soon. As mentioned, for now, this membership is going through a trial phase for those in Colombia and Ireland. Assuming that these tests pan out as intended, though, it looks like Microsoft could be in the process of rolling out the Friends & Family tier to all other regions around the globe before 2022 comes to a close.

For now, we're left waiting to hear more about this new version of Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft, but it sounds like additional details could be coming about soon. Whenever that info does arrive, we'll be sure to share the news with you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you interested in this Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan? Or are you already more than happy with your current subscription tier? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.

[H/T VGC]