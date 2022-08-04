Xbox Game Pass Soft Launches New Subscription Tier

Microsoft has today revealed that it's soft launching a new subscription tier for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Just a couple of months back, we first began hearing that Microsoft was in the process of creating a new family plan for Game Pass with the intent to release it at some point in 2022. And while a full release of this Game Pass family plan has yet to take place, Microsoft is now testing this version of the service out in select territories.

Detailed in a new post on the official Xbox website, Microsoft revealed that it's in the process of previewing this family plan iteration of Xbox Game Pass. This beta version of the service is only available for Xbox Insiders in the countries of Colombia and Ireland. However, it's assumed that this tier will eventually become open to everyone in other territories if testing goes well.

"Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits," Microsoft said in its write-up about the new Game Pass offering. "This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits. "

For now, the biggest question about this new version of Xbox Game Pass comes with its cost. Microsoft hasn't yet said how much it would like to charge for this family tier of the service, but it was suggested that it will be more expensive than Game Pass Ultimate. Specifically, the monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate (which is $15) would equate to only 18-days of this Game Pass family plan. Given this conversion rate, it's assumed that the new tier would then retail for about $25 per month.

