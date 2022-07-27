Xbox Game Pass Rumor Teases Addition of New Ubisoft Game

A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass may have just revealed that the subscription platform is about to add another game from publisher Ubisoft. In recent months, Ubisoft has been bringing a number of different titles to Game Pass. Notably, this has included games like Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Far Cry 5. Now, it seems like Ubisoft's offering could be expanding even further thanks to the addition of a game that launched back in 2020.

According to Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising should be heading to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future. Although details of this launch are still a bit unclear, the insider (who has previously had some scoops in relation to Ubisoft) has indicated that the game will be coming to both the console and PC iterations of Game Pass. For now, it's still unknown when Immortals Fenyx Rising could be released on the Xbox service, but the fact that this information is leaking would suggest that it might happen sooner rather than later.

PCImmortalsFenyxRising = Game Pass? — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 27, 2022

For those unaware, Immortals Fenyx Rising was a new franchise that Ubisoft started in 2020 and is an open-world action game. The title notably borrowed a number of mechanics and ideas from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which essentially made this Ubisoft's response to the Nintendo smash-hit. Immortals Fenyx Rising was never a big performer for Ubisoft critically or commercially, but those who did play it largely had positive things to say. As such, its addition to Xbox Game Pass would surely help bolster the service that much more.

Per usual, it's worth stressing that this is just a rumor for the time being, so take everything that has been expressed here with a grain of salt. That being said, as mentioned before, Ubisoft has been a big collaborator with Xbox lately when it comes to Game Pass. Because of this, it seems incredibly feasible that Immortals Fenyx Rising could find itself on the platform in the coming days, weeks, or months.

