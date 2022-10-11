Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release

A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.

Discovered by YouTube channel GP, the availability window of Ark 2 on Xbox Game Pass seems to have been discovered. Based on new documents that were unearthed, Ark 2 should release on Xbox Game Pass in 2023 and will remain on the service for a span of three years. This is based on an agreement between Microsoft and Studio Wildcard that has already been hashed out behind the scenes.

First revealed back in 2020, Ark 2 is set to be released next year in early access and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms when it launches. The game is notably poised to feature Vin Diesel in a prominent role and is being developed for Unreal Engine 5. Outside of a handful of trailers for the title that have been shown off, much of Ark 2 has remained under wraps over the past couple of years, although it seems likely that this silence won't continue for much longer.

Perhaps the most interesting thing related to the Ark franchise is that the original game in the series, Ark: Survival Evolved, is also planned to stay on Xbox Game Pass forever. According to these aforementioned documents, Microsoft paid a lump sum of money to prevent Ark from ever leaving Game Pass in the future. Considering that this is likely one of the most popular games that is present on Game Pass, it's not too shocking to hear that Microsoft wanted to make sure subscribers would never have to fear its absence from the service.

