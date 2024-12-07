Xbox Game Pass Is About to Get Worse for Fans of Horror Games

Those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for free access to horror games won’t like the next Xbox Game Pass update coming later this month. In total, 13 games are being removed from Xbox Game Pass. Some on December 15, others on December 31. Included in this batch of games are a couple major horror games.

More specifically, on December 15 the following games are leaving: Amnesia: The Bunker, Forager, Forza Horizon 4, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Quarry, and Tin Hearts. Following on December 31 will be the following games: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Close to the Sun, Humankind, and LEGO 2K Drive.

December 31 is not a notable day for horror game fans, but December 15 packs a one-two punch between The Quarry and Amnesia: The Bunker. These aren’t the best horror games available via the subscription service, but there aren’t many, so fans of the genre will feel their departure, which comes right after losing Hello Neighbor 2 and The Walking Dead: The Final Season at the end of last month.

That said, as long as each game is available on Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase each with a 20 percent discount. Meanwhile, neither game is very long and can easily be beaten before December 15. To this end, The Quarry is about 9 to 11 hours long while Amnesia: The Bunker is 5 to 7 hours long.

THE QUARRY:

About: “As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show—or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?”

AMNESIA: THE BUNKER

About: “Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience.”

