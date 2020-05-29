Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Big Game Is Coming Soon

✖

A new leak has seemingly revealed a big game coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. More specifically, according to the official Xbox Game Pass website, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Chapter Prologue will be on Xbox Game Pass soon, or at least the Xbox One version of the service. In fact, the website actually says the game is already available on the Xbox One version of the service, but, at the moment of publishing, it doesn't appear this is the case.

That said, while the game may not be available on Xbox Game Pass yet, this will presumably change over the next few days if it's already been added to the official website. Typically, new Xbox Game Pass additions are held for weekdays, so it's unlikely we will hear more about this during the weekend, but this could change come Monday or Tuesday.

Of course, for now, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt for the simple reason that nothing here is official. Further, everything is subject to change. However, as you can see, the evidence is pretty damning at this point.

According to the Xbox Game Pass website, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will be on Game Pass (says it's available now but doesn't seem to be yet) https://t.co/VjKc660D8O pic.twitter.com/orzRygBaOV — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 29, 2020

For those that don't know: Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Chapter Prologue is a compilation of Kingdom Hearts games that debuted back in 2017 via the PS4, but didn't come to Xbox One until this year. It includes Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover, and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will. That said, we should be hearing more about this very soon.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One and PC. For more coverage on the service -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering Xbox Game Pass by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.