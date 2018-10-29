New Xbox Game Pass Games for November Revealed

Microsoft revealed the new Xbox games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service with five different games coming to the Game Pass catalog in November.

Tweeting from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, Microsoft shared the full lineup of November games that have been revealed so far. These games will be playable for anyone who has an Xbox Game Pass subscription along with Microsoft’s newer first-party games and many more titles.

Gamer tested, Jerry approved. Newness coming this November. pic.twitter.com/4tOCAB2W61 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 29, 2018

The new Game Pass additions don’t seem to stop there though with part of the image above saying “Plus more at X018 Mexico City,” a teaser that indicates more Game Pass games will be unveiled during Microsoft’s event that starts on November 10th. Until those are revealed, Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the five new games listed below alongside descriptions of each one to explain what they’re about for those who haven’t played them.

Sniper Elite 4

A game that’s still available through the Microsoft Store for the new game price of $59.99, Rebellion’s Sniper Elite 4 is the headliner of November’s Xbox Game Pass games.

“Set in the breathtaking landscapes of Italy in 1943, Sniper Elite 4 combines genre-defining ballistics, breathless emergent stealth and gripping third-person action across the largest and most diverse environments ever seen in the series,” Microsoft’s listing said about the game. “Fight to free Italy from the yoke of Fascism and experience unrivalled sniping freedom in the first Sniper Elite title built from the ground up for Xbox One.”

Sheltered

Created by Team17 Digital, Sheltered is another game that’s included in November’s Game Pass games. Available on the Xbox One, the game puts players in a postapocalyptic setting where they have to survive and manager their resources while avoiding a permanent death.

“After a global apocalypse, a frightened family find their way to a deserted shelter, where they try to survive. You take on the role of protecting four family members. Their wellbeing and survival is your responsibility. One mistake, one bad decision and a loved one is gone, forever. Sheltered is a world where death is permanent.

Rise & Shine

Adult Swim Games’ Rise & Shine is also part of the Xbox Game Pass November lineup, an adventurous shooter filled with different types of enemies and puzzles.

“Welcome to Gamearth, a once peaceful planet now threatened by the warmongering Space Grunts of Nexgen. In the aftermath of their devastating first strike a child named Rise is forced to take on the sacred gun Shine – and with it the fate of his world. Rise & Shine is a true “think and gun” that combines elements of arcade shooters, bullet hells, and puzzle platformers to create a new blend of strategy and viscera. Switch between Shine’s add-ons to solve puzzles that redefine what bullets can do. Guide projectiles through intricate mazes, electrify damaged equipment to discover new pathways, and juggle 8-bit fruit because why not? It’s going to take all you’ve got to stay alive in the face of lethal robot armadas, enormous bosses, giant death wheels, and (of course) brainthirsty zombies.”

GRIP: Combat Racing

A racing game also helps round out the Xbox Game Pass list with GRIP coming to the catalog, bringing its gravity-defying stunts and weaponry with it.

“Evolved from the age of street racing, the world of GRIP is brutal and cut-throat to the core. To win the race is never enough, greatness comes from the journey and the trail of merciless destruction you unleash upon your rivals along the way.

“Scale walls, ceilings and anything else you can get your tyres on to… as you master tantalising tracks, tricks and perform mind-blowing stunts to race your way across the cosmos. Customise your vehicle, utilise devastating weapons and exploit a destructible environment to ensure not only victory, but the complete annihilation of your opponents.”

OlliOlli2: XL Edition

Completing the list of November games that are known so far is another game from Team17 Digital called OlliOlli2: XL Edition. This skating game supports local multiplayer and also has a mode that lets players skate freely to pull off different tricks or just ride around.

“The iconic skater is going all green-screen with a stunning new look, plucking you from the street and dropping you squarely in the middle of the big screen’s most bodacious cinematic locations. Play with friends in ‘Combo-Rush’, a local-multiplayer mode for 2-4 players. OlliOlli2: XL Edition introduces the brand-new Free-Skate mode; extended, chilled levels to learn the ropes, nail those Expert tricks, or simply cruise and flow like never before.”