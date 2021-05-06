Xbox Game Pass Adds Some Great Games, But Not for Everybody

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added three new games today, and three great games at that, but not everyone can experience these three games. The first and most notable of these games is FIFA 21, the latest installment in the soccer-sim series and one of the most popular games of 2020. It's been added to both the console and PC versions of the subscription service, but because it's an EA Play addition, it's only available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium version of Xbox Game Pass that costs an extra $5 a month.

The second most notable game is Outlast 2, a survival-horror game, developed by Red Barrels, that released in 2017. Unlike the other games added today, there are no barriers to entry with his one. It's available to all subscribers, no matter the version or platform.

The third and final new game is Ubisoft's STEEP, a winter sports game that hit back in 2016. Unfortunately, if you're on PC, you're out of luck, as the game has only been added to the console version of the subscription service.