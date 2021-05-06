Xbox Game Pass Adds Some Great Games, But Not for Everybody
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added three new games today, and three great games at that, but not everyone can experience these three games. The first and most notable of these games is FIFA 21, the latest installment in the soccer-sim series and one of the most popular games of 2020. It's been added to both the console and PC versions of the subscription service, but because it's an EA Play addition, it's only available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium version of Xbox Game Pass that costs an extra $5 a month.
The second most notable game is Outlast 2, a survival-horror game, developed by Red Barrels, that released in 2017. Unlike the other games added today, there are no barriers to entry with his one. It's available to all subscribers, no matter the version or platform.
The third and final new game is Ubisoft's STEEP, a winter sports game that hit back in 2016. Unfortunately, if you're on PC, you're out of luck, as the game has only been added to the console version of the subscription service.
Yesterday, these games weren't available
today, they are
therefore
today > yesterday pic.twitter.com/MwhliKSbpi— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 6, 2021
FIFA 21
"Football is back with EA Sports FIFA 21, featuring more ways to team up on the street or in the stadium to enjoy even bigger victories with friends."prevnext
Outlast 2
"Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it."prevnext
STEEP0comments
"Ride a massive open world across the Alps, where the powder is always fresh and the run never ends. Defy and master the mountain alone or with friends on skis, wingsuits, snowboards, and paragliders. Record and share your best stunts."
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.prev