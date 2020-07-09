Xbox Game Pass Adds Fallout 76, a Critically-Acclaimed RPG, and More

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added three new games today, including Fallout 76, one of its biggest additions of 2020. That said, if exploring the wasteland isn't your thing, then you'll be happy to know Microsoft has also added a critically-acclaimed RPG and a relatively beloved strategy game as well.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these additions will be available in each respective library. Microsoft doesn't divulge this information. This means they could hang around for a few weeks, a few months, or even be permanent additions. So, if any of the three games below tickle your fancy, be sure to hop on them sooner rather than later.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes a trailer and an official "about" of each game, as well as information about what platforms they are all available on

Fallout 76 (Xbox One and PC): "Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online multiplayer role-playing game. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you'll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers -- chosen from the nation's best and brightest -- emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats."

CrossCode (Xbox One): "A retro-inspired 2D Action RPG set in the distant future. CrossCode combines 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story."

Endless Space 2 (PC): "Endless Space 2 is a Strategic Space Opera, featuring the compelling “just one more turn” gameplay, set in the mysterious Endless universe. As the leader of your civilization, will you impose your vision and build the greatest stellar empire?"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on Xbox One and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

As a subscriber to the services, you not only get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, but additional perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early.

