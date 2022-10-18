Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games

Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.

On top of A Plague Tale: Requiem, new Xbox Game Pass titles for October 2022 include Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Phantom Abyss, Soma, Persona 5 Royal, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Gunfire Reborn, and Signalis. Of these, Phantom Abyss is notably listed as a game preview, which just basically means that it's not actually a full release quite yet.

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions, straight from Xbox:

October 20th:

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "The collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that kickstarted the 'Let's Play' revolution; be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core."

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy; stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters, and solve puzzles."

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)



Description: "Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again…"

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes Soma, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered intolerable isolation and you're going to have to make some tough decisions. What makes sense? What is left to fight for?"

October 21st:

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: "Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!"

October 27th:

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC)



Description: "Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases."

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Gunfire is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS action, roguelite gameplay and RPG elements. You'll play as one of six furry heroes, each with their own unique skills and attacks. As you play though each level, you'll be faced with challenging enemies and collect powerful loot. The more you play, the more powerful you will become!"

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror."

Broadly speaking, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

