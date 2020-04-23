Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Its Most Popular Game Soon

Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass is getting a huge new addition in a few weeks: Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it's going to cost Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox One and PC. Why? Because to make room for the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western from 2018, a more popular game is leaving soon. In fact, it's another Rockstar Games title, and it's the most popular game on the service. That's right, Grand Theft Auto V is leaving Xbox Game Pass the day Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives.

Barring any last second changes, Red Dead Redemption 2 will hit Xbox Game Pass on May 7. And the moment it does, GTA 5 will be gone. That said, if you -- somehow -- don't own the mega popular game yet, but want to keep playing once it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you should buy it before it leaves. Why? Because as long as its in the Xbox Game Pass library, all subscribers can nab the game at a discounted rate, or more specifically, save 20% on the title.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when the game could return to the Xbox Game Pass library, but it probably won't be for awhile. Further, it seems Rockstar Games doesn't want both titles in the library at the same time. In other words, if and when it comes back, it will probably replace Red Dead Redemption 2, which probably won't stick around for long.

"When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other," reads an official blurb about the game."

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox One and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, but Microsoft has said in the past it would like to bring it to more platforms.

