Xbox Game Pass Hit With Over 1 Million Players Is Coming to PS5 Next Week

The holiday season is typically packed with major releases, sometimes drowning out smaller and indie releases. But PlayStation owners can now look forward to a fresh indie arrival that carved out a massive audience on PC and Xbox. With players constantly searching for new experiences, especially on the multiplayer front, smaller studios continue to prove that innovation, not scale, is what captures attention in today’s gaming landscape. One such standout is leaping to Sony’s PlayStation 5 next week, bringing its unique blend of speed, style, and outdoor thrills to a brand-new audience. And for PS5 players craving something crisp, kinetic, and deeply replayable, this announcement arrives at the perfect time.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, the Steam and Xbox Game Pass sensation boasting over one million players, is officially launching on PlayStation 5 on December 3rd, developer Megagon Industries has confirmed. Dubbed the “ski-quel” to the acclaimed Lonely Mountains: Downhill, this chilly follow-up shifts the focus from mountain biking to high-speed winter sports, offering a fresh twist on the minimalist, physics-driven action that made the original a cult favorite.

The move to PS5 marks a major milestone for the indie team. After building a passionate community across PC and Xbox platforms, Megagon is now expanding its audience to Sony’s ecosystem, where fans of precision-based sports games and stylized outdoor adventures have already shown strong support for comparable titles. The PS5 version arrives with a full year of content updates baked in, giving new players access to all the refinements, enhancements, and fresh modes delivered since the game’s original launch.

This includes the notable Freestylers Update, which introduced Trick Mode and the much-loved Free Style Mode, the same open-ended, creativity-focused feature that fans adored in Lonely Mountains: Downhill. These additions bring significantly more depth and replayability, allowing players to master slopes with elaborate tricks, experiment with unconventional paths, or simply chase their personal bests through each icy environment. For a game known for challenging terrain, tight physics, and a high skill ceiling, the Freestylers Update is a welcome part of the complete PS5 package.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders will launch at €23.99 / $24.99 on PlayStation 5. While full performance details haven’t been outlined, the studio’s past work suggests smooth gameplay, fast loading, and crisp visuals optimized for Sony’s hardware. Megagon has confirmed that the brand-new Highlanders DLC will be available as a separate purchase on day one, giving completionists and long-term fans even more to dive into.

The gaming industry often sees video games released on one platform before coming to another. This can be due to exclusivity deals, but also arises from developer decisions. Indie games have the most flexibility in this regard, and sometimes make this choice to slowly expand their audience and master one platform before making the jump to another. Sometimes it pays off to stagger launches, but sometimes it can lead to fans feeling alienated or missing a good launch window, ultimately hurting sales.

