4 of the Biggest Playstation 5 Games Are Releasing in 2026

The PlayStation 5 has built one of the most impressive libraries in modern gaming, but 2026 might be the console’s most defining year yet. Sony and its developers have already released countless incredible games for the console like Ghost of Yotei, but 2026 has four of the biggest games fans have seen yet. With rumors about the PlayStation 6. We know they’re coming, and we know the studios behind them have something huge to prove. But what we didn’t know, until recently, is just how stacked the 2026 lineup is shaping up to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what’s particularly exciting about the year ahead is the range these titles represent. Whether you’re into single-player cinematic storytelling, deep sci-fi shooters, or superhero action, 2026 has something that highlights PlayStation’s strengths. We’re talking about massive names from some of Sony’s biggest partners: Bungie, Insomniac, Housemarque, and more. Below are four PS5 games that have the potential to dominate 2026.

4) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Image courtesy of Arc System Works and Marvel Games

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has been rapidly gaining traction in rumors and industry whispers. Early gameplay from trailers and the first beta describes it as a stylish, high-energy fighting game drawing inspiration from classic arcade brawlers and modern competitive fighters. And if the rumors are accurate, Tokon could be the next major Marvel gaming pivot after Spider-Man and Wolverine, and possibly even reach the levels of Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls could fulfill a niche in PlayStation’s ecosystem. Fighting games are thriving again, with Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Mortal Kombat 1 all revitalizing the genre. But none of them tap into the explosive mainstream power of Marvel. A dedicated Marvel fighter, with characters designed specifically for the game, not tied to MCU likeness restrictions, could become a cultural event. Sony is clearly invested if the FlexStrike fight stick is anything to go by.

Sony needs variety. It needs something flashy and competitive to sit alongside its narrative blockbusters. A fighting game built around iconic Marvel heroes and villains could be the breakout hit it needs. Helldivers 2 proved the popularity of multiplayer titles, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has the potential to do the same. The second beta is upcoming on December 5th, but for now, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls stands as the most electrifying wildcard in the 2026 lineup.

3) Marathon

image courtesy of bungie

Bungie returning to one of its oldest franchises is already a huge moment, but Bungie’s Marathon releasing in 2026 makes the game even more significant. After years of Destiny content wars, layoffs, plagiarism and internal restructuring, Bungie desperately needs a win, and Marathon is the company’s best chance to show the world it can still define an entire genre, and possibly its last chance to stay relevant, especially in the face of Arc Raider’s success.

This isn’t a remake of the original 1990s Marathon. It’s a complete reimagining built for the modern era that leans into Sony’s multiplayer push. A sci-fi extraction shooter with heavy emphasis on player movement, tactical coordination, and persistent progression, Marathon is positioned to shake up the competitive shooter landscape the same way Destiny once did for shared-world action. And make no mistake: a new Bungie shooter is still a major industry event.

PlayStation acquiring Bungie wasn’t just about Destiny: it was about owning the tech, the multiplayer pipelines, and the expertise needed to build long-term live-service games. Marathon is the first real test of that acquisition. It may have a shaky start, but the potential is still there, and if anything can carry it, it’s Bungie’s legendary gunplay.

What makes Marathon particularly promising is how it blends Bungie’s legendary gunplay with a more modern structure inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov and Arc Raiders. Extraction shooters reward strategy, teamwork, and smart risk-taking. They’re intense and unpredictable, with every match telling its own story. And with Bungie’s incredible world-building chops and trademark shooting mechanics, Marathon could easily become the PS5’s premier competitive experience, and PlayStation is positioning the game as a major tentpole for the year.

2) Saros

image courtesy of housemarque

After the success of Returnal, widely considered one of the finest games on PlayStation 5, Housemarque became a household name. Few studios made the jump from arcade-style bullet-hell shooters to prestige PlayStation exclusives with such confidence. Returnal was atmospheric, emotionally affecting, brutally difficult, and visually stunning. It proved that Housemarque wasn’t just a niche studio but a studio with the ability to build big, bold, ambitious games.

Still shrouded in mystery, Saros is Housemarque’s next major project: a game designed to be bigger, more cinematic, and more narratively driven than anything the studio has created before. If Returnal was the proof-of-concept, Saros is the evolution. The studio appears to have taken everything fans loved about Returnal and cranked it to the max. March 20th, 2026, cannot come fast enough.

Think fast-paced movement, breathtaking environments, and storytelling that goes deeper than anything in the studio’s past catalog. Most exciting is how Housemarque handles themes of memory, identity, and psychological tension. Returnal wasn’t just a shooter: it was a character study framed through roguelike repetition. If Saros builds on that emotional foundation while expanding the scale and accessibility, it could become one of PlayStation’s biggest releases of the decade.

1) Marvel’s Wolverine

image courtesy of insomniac

No matter what else releases in 2026, Marvel’s Wolverine will be the centerpiece of PlayStation’s lineup. Insomniac has already proven itself as one of the industry’s best studios with Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. But Wolverine isn’t just another Marvel hero; he’s an entirely different tone. Darker. Angrier. More grounded. More violent. And because of that, Wolverine has the potential to show a whole new side of Insomniac’s design philosophy and superhero video games.

This isn’t a quippy web-slinger story. It’s a gritty, character-driven action game where combat matters just as much as narrative. If the early footage and developer insights are accurate, the studio is taking inspiration from games like The Last of Us, God of War, and Sekiro: blending cinematic storytelling with brutal, tactile combat that is true to Wolverine’s character.

Simply put, Marvel’s Wolverine could become a defining PS5 exclusive, maybe the defining exclusive, much like Spider-Man was for the PS4. And its timing couldn’t be better. The superhero genre is shifting away from formulaic blockbuster films and toward deeper, more mature interpretations. Audiences want character studies, not just spectacle. Wolverine is the perfect character for that shift, as seen by the movie Logan, and Insomniac is the perfect studio to deliver it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



