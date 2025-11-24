PS5 Update Quietly Improves One of the Console’s Best Features

A new update to the PlayStation 5 has quietly improved one of the best features of the console. While Sony releases new firmware patches for the PS5 and PS5 Pro pretty routinely, there are other updates to the consoles made from time to time that don’t require a download. As such, when these patches are pushed out, they tend to go unnoticed by many PlayStation users. Recently, another such patch of this type went live and it happened to improve one area of the PS5 that has become a central focus of the hardware’s UI over the past year.

This new PS5 update in question is one that has further improved the Welcome Hub section of the platform. Introduced in 2024, the Welcome Hub is a tab on PS5 that gives users a quick overview of many of the console’s most important aspects. Through this section, PS5 users can see their current storage capacity, trophy level, friends that are online, and get new info about recently announced PlayStation games. It also happens to feature unique backdrops and graphics, which operate a bit like themes, which were previously seen on PS4.

Now, Sony has opted to upgrade Welcome Hub further and has notably added a new animated background that users can select. This backdrop features PlayStation’s iconic logos against a landscape that changes with the seasons. This animated theme will rotate throughout the year based on whether it’s Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter. So if you want your PS5 to be a bit more dynamic with the real world, this might be the best background for you to now equip.

Beyond adding this new theme for the Welcome Hub, Sony has also added an extra widget that PS5 users can turn on. This widget is dubbed “Recently Played” and simply shows the PS5 games that one has been playing as of late, in addition to the playtime and progress in these games. This is something that can also be seen when selecting individual games on the PS5 dashboard, which means that Sony has simply rolled this data into the Welcome Hub. It’s not a monumental change, but it again helps the Welcome Hub to become a one-stop location to get a quick overview of everything that matters on your PS5.

All in all, the Welcome Hub has become a fixture of the PS5 and is likely the best upgrade that Sony has made to the platform’s UI since its launch in 2020. To see that new features and backgrounds continue to be released like this is promising and suggests that Sony will only continue to iterate on the Welcome Hub further in the months and years to come.

