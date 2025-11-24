Every Game Leaving Xbox Game Pass by End of November 2025

Get them while they’re hot! A number of big Xbox games are about to have their official exits from Xbox Game Pass by the end of November. It’s normal for Microsoft to rotate titles out, but November’s lineup of departures feels surprisingly stacked, especially if you’ve been dragging your feet on a few long RPGs. With several heavy hitters bowing out all at once, you might want to rearrange that backlog fast.

Every game listed below is officially leaving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 30, which means you’ve got until the end of the month to squeeze in the final chapters and wrap up any achievement hunting you’ve been doing. Some of these titles are the kind you assume will sit on the service forever, so seeing them go might catch you totally off guard. Consider this your heads up before the calendar flips and all five disappear from the subscription entirely.

Barbie Project Friendship

Barbie Project Friendship might not look like a major loss on paper, but it has built a surprisingly steady fanbase during its run on Game Pass. You might have tried it as a curiosity or booted it up for something lightweight between all the big RPGs that dropped this year. What people tend to forget is that Game Pass has always been home to more than just gritty action and sprawling open worlds. Titles like this bring variety.

With its exit locked in for November 30, anyone who has been meaning to finish it with the kids, or simply wanted something chill on a Sunday night, has a finite window left. Even if it’s not the game grabbing headlines, it’s still one you might miss when it’s gone. That’s the power of Game Pass at work. You never realize how nice it is having these smaller, feel-good releases around until they roll right off the platform.

Lords Of The Fallen

This one hurts a little more, especially if you enjoy dark fantasy and brutal difficulty, with the kind of combat that punishes every mistake. Lords Of The Fallen leaving on November 30 feels like the kind of news that makes you double-check the Game Pass app just to be sure. It’s the type of title people expect to stick around longer simply because it makes the subscription feel premium.

Players who haven’t jumped in yet really only have a few days to test its gothic world before it’s gone. If you’ve been saving it for a quieter month, that month is not November. The game’s departure practically dares you to squeeze in a last-minute run or at least get a feel for the early areas. With how packed the end of the year tends to be for new releases, losing a standout soulslike right now only highlights how fast the service lineup can shift.

Octopath Traveler

Seeing Octopath Traveler on this list will undoubtedly catch a lot of people off guard. The game has been a Game Pass staple for a while, and many assumed it would remain one of those long-term JRPG anchors for anyone craving something old school. The HD-2D art alone is enough to keep players coming back, but its layered stories and tactical combat have made it one of the subscription’s big genre offerings. Losing it feels like the end of a big comfort pick, especially if you dipped in and out of its different character arcs whenever you needed a break from the bigger, louder releases.

November 30 marks its final day on the service, and that date is closer than it feels. Anyone deep into the individual character routes might want to start prioritizing which arcs to wrap up before it disappears. JRPGs tend to be long commitments, and this one is no different. If you’ve been procrastinating, now is absolutely the time to get a move on.

Octopath Traveler 2

Just when you recover from the shock of losing the first game, the sequel joins it. Octopath Traveler 2 also leaves Game Pass on November 30, and that double exit is what’s really catching players by surprise. Losing both titles at once wipes out a major corner of the service’s JRPG catalog, especially for fans who love diving into long, beautifully crafted adventures that don’t rush you from scene to scene.

If you haven’t tried the sequel yet, it improves almost every system from the original. That makes its exit feel even sharper since it’s one of the standout RPGs on modern platforms. You only have a short runway left to sample its offerings or at least get a feel for its expanded world. It’s the kind of departure that reminds you not to sleep on Game Pass releases, because even the big ones aren’t guaranteed to stick around.

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build leaving on November 30 also stings because it fills such a unique niche on the service. It mixes city management with mining and exploration in a way that feels both easy to pick up and surprisingly deep once you understand its ebb and flow. You might have launched it thinking you’d play for ten minutes, only to find yourself planning the perfect layout for an hour. That’s exactly why players like having it instantly available through Game Pass.

With the clock ticking, now is the perfect time to jump back in and push your settlement a little further before the game is gone. SteamWorld titles tend to have dedicated followings, and losing one of the more accessible entries dulls some of the variety that Game Pass usually thrives on. If it has been sitting on your “I’ll play it later” list, this is the moment to stop waiting.

