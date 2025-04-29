One of 2024’s Best Cozy Games Is Finally Coming to PS5

Last year, adorable indie game Little Kitty, Big City completely stole the show when it launched into the scene. The cozy game from Double Dagger Studio captivated gamers with its adorable cat protagonist, open-world exploration, and of course, the very essential kitty cat hats. Now, to celebrate the game’s first birthday, Double Dagger Studios has confirmed that the beloved cozy game will finally make its way to the PlayStation 5. With that addition, Little Kitty, Big City will be available for gamers on just about any platform they could choose.

Little Kitty, Big City was released on May 9th, 2024, with a multiplatform approach. Until now, it has been available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It was a day one Xbox Game Pass title, as well, giving many gamers the chance to try out the cozy kitty indie on Xbox or PC. But until now, PS5 gamers have not been able to enjoy this iconic indie title. Thankfully, Double Dagger Studios is bringing us a birthday gift by launching the game on PS5 exactly one year after it originally launched.

You have asked, and you have demanded: Double Dagger Studio is delighted to announce that everyone’s favorite kitty-chaos mini-open-world adventure, Little Kitty, Big City, will be releasing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this May 9 – Kitty's first birthday! — Little Kitty, Big City 😺🏙️ (@littlekittybigcity.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T16:45:21.915Z

Little Kitty, Big City will be available in the PlayStation store starting on May 9th of this year. The price has not been officially confirmed, but it’s likely to be the same $24.99 that the game currently costs on other platforms.

Why You Should Play Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City is an adorably animated cozy game where players step into the role of a little kitty who’s lost in the city. You’ll explore the open world of the city while trying to find your way back home. Along the way, you’ll encounter other animal friends to help out, explore the city’s secrets, and of course, collect cute kitty cat hats. Honestly, what more could you want?

For those who haven’t yet checked out the game or who didn’t find that synopsis convincing, let’s take a look at what gamers love about Little Kitty, Big City. The game boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and a respectable 79 Metacritic Score. Reviews praise the game’s artistic style and relaxing gameplay, which many say is the perfect length for a cozy, relaxing experience. Fans also say the game is easy to play, making it a perfect family-friendly option to get the kids involved.

Some fans do note that Little Kitty, Big City can be a bit buggy at times. Even so, the exploration, collection, and adorable animation make the game well worth your time. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to create cat-sized mischief, adding additional entertainment for the chaos gremlins among us. For cozy gamers who are here for the vibes, Little Kitty, Big City is a must-play.

Little Kitty, Big City will make its PS5 debut on May 9th, bringing the title to pretty much any platform you could ask for. It is also still available via Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox consoles.

Have you played Little Kitty, Big City yet? Are you excited to see it headed for PS5?