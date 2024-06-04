Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Day One Game

There are a lot of nice perks to being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, including the fact that many games are made available on day one. Every single first-party Xbox game is available on the service on launch day, but there are also a number of third-party and indie games that get a similar treatment. Next month, subscribers will be able to check out a brand-new game on day one called Magical Delicacy. Revealed today by developer sKaule and publisher Whitethorn Games, Magical Delicacy will feature an intriguing mix of genres.

The trailer for Magical Delicacy can be found below.

What to Expect from Magical Delicacy

Described as a "Metroidvania-lite meets cooking game," Magical Delicacy puts players in the role of a young witch named Flora. When the game begins, Flora has just arrived in a town called Grat, where she'll help the people of the town by creating meals and potions that fit their needs. Like any Metroidvania, players will unlock new abilities for Flora over time, which will help her further traverse the town and uncover new secrets. She'll need to do just that to find specific ingredients and recipes.

The story for Magical Delicacy has been described as "linear," but the game's press release states that players can find "optional encounters and free play opportunities." The latter makes sense given the focus on cooking and potion making, and it will be interesting to see how much freedom players are given. Whitethorn Games notes that the cooking system will be "extensive" and will also feature some flexibility, as well. The townspeople are going to make some strange requests of Flora, and players will be able to make "creative choices" to accomplish those tasks.

Magical Delicacy Release Date and Platforms

Magical Delicacy will be released on July 16th. As mentioned above, the title will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, and will be playable on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to Microsoft platforms, the game will also be available that same day on Nintendo Switch.

It remains to be seen whether Magical Delicacy will prove to be an enjoyable experience, but it seems like it could be a good fit with some of the other cozy games offered on Xbox Game Pass. Cooking is a staple in games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Coffee Talk, and Stardew Valley, and fans of those titles might find something to enjoy with Magical Delicacy.

Are you excited to try Magical Delicacy on Xbox Game Pass? Is this the type of game that appeals to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!