Microsoft Shares Promising News About the Future of Xbox Game Pass

This generation there’s no denying the PS4 ate the Xbox One‘s lunch in terms of hardware sales and quality exclusive software. However, if there’s been one big victory for Microsoft this generation, it’s been Xbox Game Pass, which has been growing rapidly in popularity thanks to Microsoft’s robust support of it. In fact, Microsoft has made it such an enticing offering that many regularly wonder how it’s making any money on the service. In fact, this contemplative thought has become so prevalent that Microsoft has had to come out on multiple occasions and note that it’s not losing money on Xbox Game Pass.

“I know some people — I’ve seen it — some people say, ‘Oh, they’re just kind of burning money left and right in order to gain customers so they can trick you into raising the price later,’” said Spencer while defending Xbox Game Pass to Stevivor. “There’s no model like that, for us. We feel good in the business that we’re running now. We’re definitely investing in it, but not investing in a way that’s unsustainable. We’ll do promotional deals and stuff — any service will, but it’s a business and it’s a business that does well.”

That said, adding to Spencer’s claims, Microsoft’s Ben Decker recently noted that Xbox is committed to Xbox Game Pass, and that it’s not simply an experiment. In fact, Decker confirms that whatever platforms Microsoft introduces in the future, Xbox Game Pass will follow.

“We’re committed to Game Pass being available on the next generation,” said the Xbox game marketing head while speaking to The Washington Post. “It’s not an experiment on the current generation of consoles. This is a service that our members can count on being on whatever products we introduce in the future.”

Of course, all of this should put the concerns of many to bed. Yes, Xbox Game Pass is a great service, but not only is it sustainable, but it’s here for the long haul, which explains why Microsoft is investing in it so heavily to begin with.

