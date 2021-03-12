Xbox Game Pass' Biggest Day of 2021 Is Here With Tons of New Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's biggest day of 2021 -- at least so far -- is here with a ton of new games for subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, courtesy of Bethesda. So far this year, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate have treated subscribers with some great games, but typically these notable additions are separated by days or sometimes weeks. Today, March 12, 20 games -- all from Bethesda -- are being added across all platforms.

Starting today, all subscribers can enjoy the following games as much or as little as they want: Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, DOOM Eternal, DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM III, DOOM 64, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim Special Edition, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein The New Order, Wolfenstein The Old Blood, and Wolfenstein Youngblood.

— Xbox (@Xbox) March 11, 2021

Of course, now that Xbox owns Bethesda, all of these games should be permanent additions. And as long as they are in the Xbox Game Pass library, each game is available to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount. In other words, if you want to play any of these games but don't want to renew your subscription, be sure to buy said games before your subscription lapses to take advantage of the discount.

