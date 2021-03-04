Xbox Game Pass Is Losing One of Its Best Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing one of their best games soon. Across both the console and PC versions of the subscription service, subscribers have a wide range of great games to play, but not many better than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is finally leaving the service after many months. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the game will leave the Xbox Game Pass library, but this week it reared its head in the "Leaving Soon" section, which means it will be gone within two weeks. And it's not the only game leaving.

2019 sleeper hit Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is also leaving alongside The Witcher 3. Again, there's no word of when exactly it will leave, but it's in the Leaving Soon section, so it will be gone soon. Leaving with these two games is also Kona, Astrologaster, and Alvastia chronicles.

As for the platforms impacted, it's all of them. The Witcher 3 is leaving the console version of the subscription service while Bloodstained is leaving both the console and PC version. Meanwhile, Kona is leaving the console version, Astrologaster is leaving the PC version, and Alvastia Chronicles is leaving both.

For now, all five of these games remain available and as long they remain available, they are available for purchase with a 20 percent discount. However, once they leave Xbox Game Pass, this discount will vanish as well.

Of course, there's no rule against any game leaving and returning, but it's not very common, and right now, there's no word of any of these games returning after they bounce.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month each -- via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Android.