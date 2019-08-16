Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games

Today, Microsoft announced not one, but two new games have joined the Xbox Game Pass line-up, which currently features a couple hundred titles total. More specifically, indie hit Yoku’s Island Express and Life is Strange 2 Episode 3 join the line-up. The former is available on both the Xbox One version of Game Pass and the PC version, while the latter is only available on Xbox One.

We dun goofed! our [now redacted] announcement post said Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 would be available on console AND PC, but it’s only available for console. sorry about that everyone! pic.twitter.com/ews8x9qonM — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 15, 2019

For those that don’t know: Yoku Island’s Express is an award-winning platformer meets pinball meets adventure game developed by Swedish studio Villa Gorilla. It released last year and is currently available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more about it, below:

“Yoku has arrived on Mokumana and he’s ready for the easy life, soaking up the sun and delivering parcels on a tropical paradise! However, an ancient Island deity is trapped in a restless sleep – and it’s all down to Yoku to traverse the island using a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration, in an amazing adventure to help those in need! Flip and bump our pint-sized protagonist around the stunning hand-painted island on your quest to rebuild the post-office, and wake an old god from its deep slumber.”

Meanwhile, Life is Strange 2 is the sequel to the award-winning Life is Strange, and an episodic game that is currently three episodes in and available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about Episode 3.

“Life is Strange 2 Episode 3 is part three of an all-new five-part story from DONTNOD Entertainment, the next stage of the award-winning Life is Strange series. Episode 3, ‘Wastelands’, continues Sean and Daniel Diaz’s journey to Mexico, as they reach the towering redwood forests of California. Falling in with a community of drifters on the fringes of society, the brothers are exposed to new experiences, encounter new friends and challenges, and must confront much about themselves in the process. New relationships cause friction between the brothers and raise doubts about their unity. Can they stay together, or will their journey together end here?”

