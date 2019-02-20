Xbox Game Pass Adds Even More Titles This Month, Including ‘Alien: Isolation’

Though we are halfway done with February already, it’s not too late for the team over at Xbox Game Studios to add a few new titles to their growing library. The new month brings a plethora of titles including the highly talked about Telltale Walking Dead game and the now-available Crackdown 3 starring Terry Crews.

Whether you want to embody justice with Batman: Return to Arkham, or want to go the scary route with Alien: Isolation, the latest additions are just the thing to keep that game time going beginning tomorrow:

Batman: Return to Arkham

Headlander

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

On February 28:

The Walking Dead: Season 2

Alien Isolation

For those that missed out on what dropped earlier this month:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Pumped BMX Pro

de Blob

Crackdown 3

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

What do you think about the latest additions to the growing library of games? Sound off with your thoughts and what you’d like to see in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!