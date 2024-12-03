Xbox Game Pass December Lineup Features Indiana Jones, Crash Bandicoot, and More

A new batch of games has been revealed for Xbox Game Pass, with several titles set to arrive in the months of December and January. We already knew about Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but Xbox has offered a few other surprises, including new day one titles that will be arriving on Game Pass Ultimate. While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting the best treatment this month, the Game Pass Standard tier will see a bunch of games added as well. The full list of new additions can be found below:

December 4th- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Console) through Game Pass Standard

December 5th- EA Sports WRC (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate

December 5th- Overthrown Game Preview (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate

December 9th- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate

December 10th- Wildfrost (Console, PC, Cloud), through Game Pass Ultimate

January 2nd- Carrion (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard

January 7th- Road 96 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard

All of the games listed as “Game Pass Standard” in the bullet points above can also be found through Game Pass Ultimate. In addition to these new titles, three existing Game Pass Ultimate titles will be made available on Game Pass Standard on December 4th: Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S), Hauntii (Console), and Humanity (Console).

Out of all the titles coming this month, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is easily the biggest. While reviews for the game have yet to come in, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the latest from developer MachineGames. This is arguably the biggest game based on the Indiana Jones property in decades, if not ever. It remains to be seen whether the developers will be able to craft something that feels authentic to the movies that inspired it, but we were pretty impressed with our hands-off preview earlier this year. Hopefully MachineGames can stick the landing!

Outside of Indy, there’s still a lot to enjoy. Xbox Game Pass subscribers get a number of perks on top of access to these games, and this month is no exception. Fans of Stumble Guys will be happy to know that Game Pass has a Candie Bear Bundle arriving on December 5th, which includes a Candie Bear skin, a Twisted emote, 250 Gems, and 50 tokens. Metaball is also getting a special Cyborg Pack on December 3rd, and World of Warships players can receive some freebies that same day. As always, these rewards are available for a limited time, so players will want to scoop them up quickly, before they go away!

