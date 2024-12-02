Call of Duty x Squid Game Collaboration Announced

A new Call of Duty collaboration has been announced, and this time around, players can expect to see content based on Squid Game. Details are slim at this time, but the collaboration will involve both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. As of this writing, Activision and Netflix have not revealed anything in terms of the skins or modes that will be featured. We also don’t have a specific start date, but the collaboration will take place sometime in the month of January. That means we should have a lot more information in the near future!

To announce the collaboration, Activision released a brief teaser trailer this morning. The trailer lasts just 28 seconds, during which a soldier discovers a card featuring the same familiar circle, triangle, and square markings that appear on invitations in the Squid Game series. The trailer can be found below.

Hopefully the collaboration will offer something that fans of both properties can enjoy! In the YouTube comments, some fans have taken issue with the fact that Squid Game doesn’t really fit with the ’90s setting of Black Ops 6. However, a lot of other people have expressed excitement over the possibilities of the collaboration. Some Call of Duty fans are really hoping this leads to some unique modes, as opposed to just centering around cosmetic bundles.

The idea of Call of Duty crossing over with Squid Game might seem odd, but it’s not all that surprising given what we’ve seen over the last few years. The Call of Duty franchise has gotten a plethora of tie-ins, ranging from ’80s movies like Die Hard, to 2024 releases like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. By that metric, Squid Game isn’t that unusual, even if it seems a bit odd at first glance. Hopefully the developers will come up with something that appeals to fans of the Netflix series, but still feels grounded in the game’s world.

The timing of the Call of Duty collaboration lines up nicely with the release of the new Squid Game season. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26th. That means we can probably expect this Call of Duty content sometime earlier in the month of January, while the new season is generating buzz. That’s just speculation of course, but these types of collaborations are meant to build awareness. Whether or not these types of tie-ins actually get Call of Duty fans to watch shows like Squid Game is hard to say, but it could just get some players to try the show if they haven’t done so already!

Are you excited to see what comes of this Call of Duty x Squid Game collaboration? Are there any TV shows or movies you'd like to see crossover with CoD?


