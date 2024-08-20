Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Preview: Xbox’s Big 2024 Exclusive Keeps Looking Better

Indiana Jones has appeared in a number of video games over the years, and while some of those games are held in high-regard by fans, none of them have ever quite captured the spirit and tone of the movies. It’s still a while away from release, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle seems like the best attempt yet at capturing the same magic of the Spielberg/Lucas films. In a special media preview, ComicBook got the chance to see more footage from the upcoming game, as well as attend a Q&A session with the game’s creators. So far, things are looking very positive for the upcoming title.

The last time Xbox showed off Great Circle was during a showcase back in June. That preview received somewhat mixed reception from viewers, not because of the quality of what was shown, but because of the heavy focus on narrative versus gameplay. During our hands-off preview, developer MachineGames did offer more information about the game’s story, but put a much bigger focus on gameplay this time, from the combat, to the puzzles.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set in 1937, shortly after the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The specter of World War II continues to hang over Doctor Jones, who is woken in the middle of the night by a break-in. After a relic is stolen, it’s up to Indy to figure out what the Nazis are up to this time, and his quest will take him on a new globetrotting adventure. Jones won’t be alone, however; this time, he’s joined in his quest by a journalist named Gina. Gina’s camera plays a key part in the puzzles of the game, with players having to take pictures in various locations.

As Indy takes pictures, his journal will fill up, revealing hints and clues uncovered throughout his journey, helping to lead him to new areas he’ll have to explore. While we saw quite a bit of the Himalayas in the June preview, this time we got to see some different locations, including the Great Sphinx of Gizeh, which got a good deal of focus. This quest saw Indy finding a clue left behind for Emmerich Voss, the game’s lead villain. Disguises will have a role to play in the game, and Indy has to conceal himself as a worker to follow the clue and get the required item to continue on his journey. In classic Indiana Jones fashion, nothing is ever as easy as it looks, and the Gizeh section is filled with perils, from spear-filled pits, to rooms brimming with scorpions. While no snakes were shown in the preview, the developers assured us that Indy’s least favorite reptile will have a role to play.

As previously confirmed, Harrison Ford will not be playing the role of Indiana Jones this time around; instead, Troy Baker will pick up the whip and fedora. During our preview, we got to hear more of Baker’s take on the character, and it’s impressive just how much he channels Ford’s voice. During one part of the game, Indy’s quest takes him to the Vatican, where he’s once again wearing a disguise. When one of Indy’s helpful companions remarks that he has the look of a “man of the cloth,” Indy dryly notes that he found a different calling, and the execution is pure Harrison Ford.

While Indy will have lots of puzzles to solve, action has always been a big highlight of the films, and players will be able to take down Nazis using fists, guns, and Indy’s trademark whip. However, MachineGames was quick to note that using the gun can have dangerous consequences for Indy. Instead, players will find that the gameplay is much more focused on stealth and moving around enemies, rather than trying to go through them. That might not be the kind of thing people were expecting from the Wolfenstein developers, but it’s a lot more accurate to the character. During our preview, we did get to see a few action sequences, including one interesting scene where Indy is on the wing of a moving airplane. Unfortunately we didn’t get to learn how Indy got into that predicament, or how players will have to get him out of it.

While an estimated length was not revealed, the developers at MachineGames claim that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the biggest game they’ve ever made. There will be plenty of big side missions for Indy to take on, but even if players race to complete the campaign, it will apparently be bigger than anything else from the studio. It seems that the developers are bringing a lot of their past experience to the table for this project. When asked if they had considered making a third-person Indiana Jones game, they were quick to note that first-person games have long been part of their DNA, and continuing that tradition was the plan from day one. However, as seen in previous videos, players can expect some third-person elements, which the developers compared to The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay.

The size might be a little intimidating, but MachineGames is looking at different ways to make Great Circle appealing to a wide variety of players. While the developers did not go into elaborate detail, the game will offer different options. One such option will allow the player to tune down the complexity of the game’s puzzles, while another will allow players to turn down the difficulty in general. Given the worldwide appeal of Indiana Jones as a character, it makes sense to put a big focus on accessibility; hopefully this means the game can be adapted to fit different play styles and different audience types.

From everything shown so far, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like one of the year’s most promising games. It’s incredible how much the game looks like an Indiana Jones movie, from its presentation, to its sense of humor. Unfortunately, no one has had a chance to go hands-on with the game yet, so it’s hard to say just how much these elements will actually come together once the final product has been released. However, every time MachineGames shows off Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, I find myself excited to learn more. Hopefully we’ll get an opportunity to go hands-on ahead of the game’s release date, which is planned for December 9th.

