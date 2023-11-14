Xbox Game Pass Getting New Persona Game and More Soon

Xbox Game Pass will finish out November with three more games releasing between now and the end of the month, and though the list is a small one, it's got some big names in it. The first of the next games that'll be added is a totally new release itself with Persona 5 Tactica coming to Xbox Game Pass day-and-date with its November 17th launch. The other two games being added to the service included a game based on the Dune series as well as Rollerdome which will be coming to the Xbox for the first time very soon.

The Dune game is Dune: Spice Wars, and if that sounds familiar to current Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it may be because you've already played it via the PC Game Pass where it's currently available. This new release is for the actual Xbox version of Xbox Game Pass with the other two games coming to consoles and more this month.

With this new Persona game coming to Xbox Game Pass, it makes for a far cry from a time when Persona games weren't even on Xbox consoles at all. Several Persona games game to Xbox not long ago at all including Persona 5, the game many Persona fans are most familiar with by now. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are both already part of Xbox Game Pass, so Persona 5 Tactica will make a third, but you'll still have to buy Persona 5 itself if you want to play that game that spawned all these spin-offs.

More on each of the new Xbox Game Pass games coming in November can be found below including trailers for each of them and details on when they'll be released. Soon, expect to see Xbox share the first list of Xbox Game Pass games that'll be added in December.

Persona 5 Tactica

Cloud, Console, and PC – November 17

"After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves?"

Dune: Spice Wars

Cloud and Console – November 28

"Experience the unique Dune universe, one of the most influential sci-fi settings ever created. Lead your faction to victory with iconic characters, such as Duke Leto Atreides, the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, Esmar Tuek, and Liet Kynes. Stay alert as opposing factions seek to gain the upper hand and the planet itself threatens with vast deserts, huge storms, and the dreaded sandworms."

Rollerdome

Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S – November 28

"Rollerdrome is a singleplayer third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter."