Xbox Game Pass Loses One of the Best Games of the PS2 and OG Xbox Generation

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have lost one the highest-rated games available through the subscription service and what is widely considered one of the best games of all time. Over the years, Rockstar Games has delivered some of the best games the industry has ever seen. GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time for a reason. What makes Rockstar impressive though is that it's been doing this consistently for a while. For example, in 2004 it released one of the best games of that generation, GTA San Andreas, which was originally a PS2 exclusive when it was released. The classic GTA game has been available via Xbox Game Pass since December, but no more.

Now that the game has left the Xbox Game Pass library it's no longer available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount. Typically, once games leave they never come back, but a timeless and popular title like GTA San Andreas is a great candidate to return one day, but it will likely be a while.

For those that somehow don't know: GTA San Andreas debuted back in 2004 via Rockstar Games. Upon release on PS2, the game garnered a 95 on Metacritic. The seventh installment in the series, and the final game of the GTA Trilogy, it was released just two years after GTA Vice City.

"Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas... a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption," reads an official blurb about the game and its story. "Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it's the early 90s. Carl's got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 respectively. For more coverage on the popular subscription service, click here.