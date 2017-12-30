Xbox Game Pass Drops New Commercial, Sunset Overdrive Belching Ensues

Sunset Overdrive was an incredibly underrated gem for the Xbox One. The vibrantly coloured open world title was the best satircal game experience, providing so many laughs and trope jokes commonly found in video games. The character customization wasn’t bad either, my chick rocked that purple hair like the badass she was. In an effort for Microsoft to remind its players that their Game Pass is currently on sale for $1 dollar, they have released a new commercial bringing the Xbox exclusive once more front and center. What better way to do just that than with some good ‘ol fashioned belching.

Sunset Overdrive isn’t the only title available for the subscription service, and more and more games are being added to that list monthly. For those unfamiliar with the Xbox Game Pass:

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

Going on right now, you can get the Xbox Game Pass for just $1. Not too shabby, if you’re interested!