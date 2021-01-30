Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Surprises Subscribers With Special Free Gift

✖

Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with a special free gift. For the month of February, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be getting plenty of new games, and losing plenty of games. Just recently, one of the subscription service's next big games seemingly leaked. That said, all of this is expected. Each month new games come in, while other games go out. However, for the month of February, subscribers, or at least Ultimate subscribers, have not just new games to enjoy, but new anime, which isn't always the case.

More specifically, Anime Month is back on the Microsoft Store with a variety of discounts on "top anime and manga titles." To celebrate this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can claim their Perk and get both the first seasons of One Piece and Dragon Ball Super, on Xbox, for free.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is a permanent free gift or one that will be infinitely tied to retaining a subscription. What we do know is that the offer has to be cashed in before March 1, because after this, the offer will expire.

Anime Month is back on @MicrosoftStore with discounts on top anime & manga titles! Through 01 March, @XboxGamePass Ultimate members can claim their Perk and get the first seasons of @dragonballsuper and @OnePieceAnime on Xbox https://t.co/8KUIJZ072a pic.twitter.com/qOQq98fGGf — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 29, 2021

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an extra $5 a month. As a subscriber to it, not only do you get both a subscription across PC and console, but Xbox Live Gold is packed in.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, guides, deals, and more -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below:

As always, feel free to hit up the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Xbox.