Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With One of the Biggest Freebies Yet

Anyone who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass, subscribes for its vast and evolving library of games. And the same applies to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which boasts an even bigger library of games. The latter also comes with "Perks." a variety of additional and free offers. In other words, in addition to free games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get things like free trials to various anime subscription services or free in-game goodies for Halo Infinite. Most of these additional freebies aren't very notable, but the latest is for a whole $12 DLC for an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game.

It's unclear how long the deal is available, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now nab Far Cry 5 – Hours of Darkness, the first bit of DLC for Far Cry 5, which is also available via the subscription service, for both tiers of subscribers. If you're not an Ultimate subscriber, you can nab this DLC for 20 percent off, but those subscribed to the premium version of the subscription service can get the whole thing for free. For those that don't know: Far Cry 5 is the second most recent installment in the series that debuted back in 2018. While it's far from the highest-rated installment in the series, it's the best-selling entry.

"In the first Far Cry 5 DLC, experience the first war-based Far Cry adventure. Trapped behind enemy lines, you must survive war-torn Vietnam to take down Viet-Cong. Will you be able to rescue your squad mates and evacuate to safety," reads an official blurb about the DLC. "Live the experiences of Hope County's resident Vietnam veteran Wendell Redler, as you escape from behind enemy lines to get to safety. Explore a Vietnam warzone, armed with new abilities, gear, and skills like your all-new 'Survival Instinct.' Completing Hours of Darkness unlocks new modes, giving players a reason to return to Vietnam."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the same platforms, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, but the former runs at $10 a month, while the latter runs at $15 a month. In addition to bonus "Perks" like this, subscribers of the latter get an Xbox Live Gold subscription bundled in and EA Play access.