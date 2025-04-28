Upcoming Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Looks “Amazing,” Say Subscribers

Between The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Blue Price, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been feasting lately. And there are more day one games around the corner such as DOOM Eternal as well as another smaller, but promising release in the vein of two of the three aforementioned day one Xbox Game Pass games already out. Whether this title will deliver for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, remains to be seen, but it has caught the attention of the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page.

Over on said Reddit page, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are specifically excited for the The Alters, which launches on June 13, and which will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the moment it does release. A sci-fi title that blends a survival game with a base-building game, The Alters is in the works at 11 bit Studios, the studio known for This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

“The Alters looks amazing,” reads the post in question. “I know we all have too many good games to play but we better get ready for more, while we are at it. This game sounds amazing. It’s from 11 bit Studios and it looks like it might be their best game yet. Anyone else psyched for this one?:

A random one-off post on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post and many of the comments suggest this is a game that should be on the radar of XGP subscribers.

“I played this at least years Steam Next Fest, phenomenal,” reads one of these comments. “10/10 amazing premise and execution. I didn’t get far because I encountered a elevator bug. But I made 1oneversion of myself and it was bizarre. I’m a sucker for sci-fi, space travel, multiverse type of story telling and this hooked me instantly.”

“The Alters is an ambitious sci-fi survival game with a unique twist,” reads an official pitch of the game for those curious to know more. “You play as Jan Dolski, the lone survivor of a crash-landed expedition on a hostile planet. To survive, you must form a new crew for your mobile base. Using a substance called Rapidium, you create alternative versions of Jan — THE ALTERS — each one shaped by a different crucial decision from the protagonist’s past.”

As noted, this day one Xbox Game Pass game will only be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it launches. XGPU costs $20 a month. For more coverage on it and Xbox Game Pass in general, click here.