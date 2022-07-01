Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox One's Most Controversial Games

Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and it happens to be one of the most controversial games of the last console generation. In addition to being controversial, the game -- which has been added to both the PC and console versions of the subscription service -- is also quite good. The game in question comes courtesy of Ubisoft, the French games maker best known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. You aren't assassinating an entire small country in the new Xbox Game Pass game, but rather blowing up half of Montana. That's right, Far Cry 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.

When Far Cry 5 was released it was controversial for a variety of reasons. You can read the game's lengthy "controversy" section on Wikipedia for more, but it took heat from both sides of the political spectrum for its commentary on religion, far-right political ideologies, and rural America. It was also controversial because it was markedly different than previous installments in terms of design. And many Far Cry fans didn't like these changes, which were carried over into Far Cry 6. That said, not only is it the best-selling Far Cry game to date, but it was the best-selling Ubisoft game of the entire last console generation, proving controversy sells.

Released in 2018, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 82, depending on the platform. If you played it, you'll know it has a great soundtrack, compelling characters, and some great moments and cutscenes that carry an otherwise trite story. It also has one of the best openings and endings of any game last console generation. Counteracting this is a poor and dated open-world design and a repetitive gameplay loop.

"Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community."

Right now, it's unclear how long Far Cry 5 will be available via Xbox Game Pass, but it should be a few months at a minimum. As long as it's available with the subscription service, all subscribers can buy the game outright, and its DLC, with a 20 percent discount.