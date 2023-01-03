First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise

The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.

If you haven't booted Xbox Game Pass up yet, Stranded Deep has been added. Developed and published by independent developer Beam Team Games, Stranded Deep is a survival game that was released in 2022 after a seven-year stint in early access that began in 2025. It was a surprise hit, garnering millions of players. It came to a variety of platforms, but is most popular on Steam, largely because Steam is the home of survival games and because this is where you got early access to the game. It being made free with PlayStation Plus also helped.

"In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you'll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific. Live long enough, Stay Alive!"

How long Stranded Deep is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. What we do know is that it's available via all forms, which is to it's available via cloud, console, and PC. And as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it with a 20 percent discount.

