New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic

In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.

The game in question was released back on June 29, 2016. At the time of its release, it was actually an Xbox One exclusive, but it's since come to PC, PS4, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Inside from decorated studio Playdead. A successor to the equally great 2010 game Limbo, Inside is widely considered one of the best games of 2016. At The Game Awards that year it was nominated for Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Narrative, Best Music/Sound Design, and Best Independent Game. It won Best Art Design and Best Independent Game.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere."

Inside is set to be added to Xbox Game Pass on July 29. When it's added, it will be available to purchase to all subscribers with a 20 percent discount. As for how long it will be added, we don't know. Microsoft never provides this information, and this time is no exception.

Xbox Game Pass is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The standard tier of the subscription services runs at $10 a month. Meanwhile, the premium tier -- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month or $60 a year, you get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of limited-time offers.