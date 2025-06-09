Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can’t Believe All the New Day One Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console and PC can’t believe all the new day one games coming to the subscription service in the near future. The primary selling point of the most expensive tier of Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is unlocking access to day one games. Every single Xbox Games Studios, Activision-Blizzard, and Bethesda game is available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the moment it releases. Microsoft also makes deals with various third-party developers to bolster this day one offering, which continues to be the great differentiator between the most expensive tier of Xbox Game Pass and the most expensive tier of PS Plus.

That said, during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, there were 16 different games shown off that are all set to be free with Xbox Game Pass the moment they release. They are as follows: Aphelion, At Fate’s End, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Clockwork Revolution, Gears of War Reloaded, Grounded 2, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, Persona 4 Revival, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Super Meat Boy 3D, There Are No Ghost at the Grand, The Outer Worlds 2, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

This is obviously an impressive lineup of 2025 and 2026 games, and it is of course not exhaustive. These are just the Xbox Game Pass day one games shown off in the aforementioned showcase. There will be more, and even if there wasn’t going to be more, subscribers seem more than satisfied with this upcoming slate of games.

“10 out of 16 I will definitely playing and I’m (very) hyped for them. Maybe one, two, three other games other could surprise me. That’s a very good statistic,” says one Xbox Game Pass subscriber of the new day one games coming in a Reddit post about the lineup. “A Lifetime of Game Pass is a life worth living,” adds another subscriber.

“Please Xbox, I don’t know what the sun is anymore,” adds a third subscriber. Meanwhile, a fourth subscriber further adds: “Game Pass keeps on winning.”

With it revealed that The Outer Worlds 2 and other Xbox games are going to cost $80, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate becomes an even more tantalizing offer at $20 a month. That said, this is assuming it stays at this point, which is a mighty assumption.

