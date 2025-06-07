Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Adding One of 2025’s Biggest Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass is adding one of 2025’s biggest games later this year, according to a new rumor at least. Some of the best games of 2025 have notably been day one Xbox Game Pass games. This includes the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Blue Prince, and DOOM: The Dark Ages. There have been some big releases this year though that did not debut on Xbox Game Pass, and still haven’t come to the subscription service. This includes Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Split Fiction, and MLB The Show 25. One of these games is supposedly Xbox Game Pass bound though.

More specifically, according to the aforementioned rumor, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is being added to Xbox Game Pass alongside several Ubisoft titles. This is reportedly part of a strengthening partnership between Xbox and Ubisoft. Other Ubisoft games supposedly Xbox Game Pass bound are Star Wars Outlaws, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. These three Ubisoft games, plus Assassin’s Creed Shadows, are supposedly all being added to Xbox Game Pass before the end of the year.

The other tidbit the rumor claims is that Xbox will aid in the marketing of some upcoming Ubisoft games, including Splinter Cell Remake, which may be revealed at the June 8 Xbox showcase.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this a rumor, but a rumor from an anonymous source, Drinking Horchata. Further, even if this rumor is legit, and this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Meanwhile, neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have commented on the rumor and the speculation it has created. Neither typically comments on rumors so there is little reason to expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As for Assassin’s Creed Shadows specifically being added, Assassin’s Creed games have been added in the past, but not typically very quickly, so for Assassin’s Creed Shadows to be added to Xbox Game Pass before the holiday season — as the second best-selling game of the year — is hard to imagine unless Microsoft provided Ubisoft a large bag.

