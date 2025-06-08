The Outer Worlds 2 Is Xbox’s First $80 Game

With Nintendo charging $80 for Mario Kart World on the Switch 2, it was about time that other gaming companies began their price increase. After the Xbox Games Showcase, it was confirmed that Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios’ The Outer Worlds 2 will have the same cost, $80, according to the action role-playing game’s Steam page. This would mark the first shift in price from Xbox, which has been expected ever since Nintendo announced their move during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April. As the industry begins to increase the price of these games, it’s expected that The Outer Worlds 2 won’t be the last title to be more expensive, given that this is just the start of the trend.

The Outer Worlds 2 being the first Xbox title to cost $80 might be a difficult pill to swallow, especially since the original 2019 game is currently on sale on Steam for $9.89. With the second installment in Obsidian’s RPG series, the studio is keeping to its intricate dialogue tree system and action-packed combat, which were highlights in The Outer Worlds. While the news of the price increase was to be expected by some, considering that many other companies, like Nintendo, have already started charging more for their current titles, it’s no surprise to see Microsoft leaping with their first-party games. The Outer Worlds was met with critical acclaim and has been praised by fans and players alike, so the base for the sequel has been established already.

The Outer Worlds 2 Releases on October 2nd on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

While this upcharge might wean off a few Obsidian fans, this is the industry’s next course of action. Microsoft recently raised the prices for their consoles and products, with the company stating, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

With The Outer Worlds 2 price increase, there’s a chance that titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Gears of War: E-Day could charge more, especially given that these titles are first-party games. What do you think about Xbox’s first $80 game? Will you still buy The Outer Worlds 2? Let us know in the comments section down below!