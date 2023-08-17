Xbox Game Pass Brings Back Award-Winning Xbox One Game for Subscribers

Xbox has brought back a popular Xbox One game to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's not often games leave Xbox Game Pass and then return at a later date. Once most games leave, they are as good as gone, or at least that's been the rule so far. There are exceptions though. For example, we've now seen GTA 5 removed from Xbox Game Pass and then recently brought back. Meanwhile, the same can now be said of Firewatch, which is back in Xbox Game Pass as of today.

How long is Firewatch going to be available via Xbox Game Pass? Good question. We don't know. Microsoft does not disclose this information. We know it's back today and we know it's not a permanent addition. And we also know that now that it's available via Xbox Game Pass, it can purchased by subscribers with a 20 percent discount. This is the extent of we know.

As for the game itself, it's a 2016 adventure game from Campo Santo, a studio that has since been acquired by Valve. How many copies the game has sold to date, we don't know, but it sold over one million copies in its first year, earned Metacritic scores as high as 87, and won a few awards come award season.

"Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness," reads an official blurb about the game. "The year is 1989. You are a man named Henry who has retreated from his messy life to work as a fire lookout in the Wyoming wilderness. Perched high atop a mountain, it's your job to look for smoke and keep the wilderness safe. An especially hot, dry summer has everyone on edge. Your supervisor Delilah is available to you at all times over a small, handheld radio-your only contact with the world you've left behind. But when something strange draws you out of your lookout tower and into the forest, you'll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, with prices varying depending on the tier you subscribe to. The cheapest tier, currently, runs at $11 a month. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.