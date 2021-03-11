Halo Infinite Reveals New Line of Action Figures

✖

We still don't know exactly when Halo Infinite will be dropping on Xbox and PC, but that isn't preventing Microsoft from continuing to build up towards its launch later in the year. One of the ways that Microsoft continues to build anticipation towards later this year has been by releasing a number of toys associated with the game. Now, even more of these figures have released as of today.

Coming by way of Jazwares, a new slate of Halo Infinite toys that are part of the World of Halo collection have now dropped. The toys themselves are 4-inches in size and feature a number of characters and enemy types that will be appearing in the video game. Master Chief is obviously front and center, but additional figures for the Brute, Jackal, and even The Pilot have now come about as well. You can get a look at all of the new action figures in the trailer that was released today to coincide with the release.

The World of Halo collection from @Jazwares are on shelves now, and there's more on the way! These highly-detailed 4-inch figures are scaled to appear exactly as they do in-universe, so you can build your world now. Follow @HaloGear to stay updated on the latest! pic.twitter.com/Ji5MH6DUtU — Halo (@Halo) March 11, 2021

These latest toys from Jazwares are only the latest ones that have released to promote the release of Halo Infinite. Even though the game was delayed out of 2020, Microsoft and its accompanying partners still released a ton of other action figures and other products within the same window that Infinite was supposed to release within. If you're a major Halo fan, though, this definitely isn't a negative thing. Being able to pick up these new collectibles in the lead-up to the game's launch later this year surely makes the wait a little bit easier.

If you're looking to add these figures to your own collection, they should all be available to purchase right now. As for Halo Infinite itself, the game still doesn't have a release date but it's set to arrive in the fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.