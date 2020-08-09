Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some Great Games in a Few Days

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One added a ton of games this week. And now it's about to lose a few, including some of its biggest and best titles. On August 14, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate across both console and PC will lose not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games. Two of these games are on both versions of subscription service, while two are on PC only and one is console only.

Of the five games, the biggest departure is likely Devil May Cry 5, one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of last year. Meanwhile, the other super noteworthy goodbye is Kingdom Come Deliverance, one of the best role-playing and open-world games on Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when and if any of these games will return. While games do occasionally leave and come back, it's not common, and if it does happen, there's usually some serious separation between the departure and return.

That said, below you can read more and check out trailers of all five games leaving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on August 14: