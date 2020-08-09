Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some Great Games in a Few Days
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One added a ton of games this week. And now it's about to lose a few, including some of its biggest and best titles. On August 14, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate across both console and PC will lose not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games. Two of these games are on both versions of subscription service, while two are on PC only and one is console only.
Of the five games, the biggest departure is likely Devil May Cry 5, one of the best-selling and highest-rated games of last year. Meanwhile, the other super noteworthy goodbye is Kingdom Come Deliverance, one of the best role-playing and open-world games on Xbox Game Pass.
Unfortunately, it's unclear when and if any of these games will return. While games do occasionally leave and come back, it's not common, and if it does happen, there's usually some serious separation between the departure and return.
That said, below you can read more and check out trailers of all five games leaving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on August 14:
Devil May Cry 5
Description: "The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a 'demon tree' take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their 'Devil May Cry' motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil."
Platforms: Consoleprevnext
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Description: "Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages, and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!"
Platforms: Console and PCprevnext
Yoku's Island Express
Description: "Meet Yoku, the pint-sized postman protagonist of Yoku's Island Express! Use a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration to unlock the secrets of Mokumana Island, help the locals, awaken ancient deities and much more in this amazing new tropical adventure!"
Platforms: Console and PCprevnext
Space Hulk: Tactics
Description: "Space Hulk: Tactics is a faithful adaptation of the board game Space Hulk, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, bringing a unique twist to the cult classic formula. Engage in bloody battles through an immense Space Hulk - a twisted mass of asteroids, wrecked star ships, and debris – as either a squad of Terminator Space Marines or the deadly alien Genestealers. Which side will you choose?"
Platforms: PCprevnext
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine0comments
Description: "Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a wistfully imaginative game about traveling the land, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny. Wander through a century of American folklore and history, encountering an eclectic cast of characters and exploring their deeply personal tales along the way."
Platforms: PCprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.