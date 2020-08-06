Xbox Game Pass Adds a Ton of New Games Today
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new games, including brand new releases and some big and notable titles. Included in this is the latest Darksiders game and the latest release from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games. Bolstering these two titles are some promising smaller titles.
Of the six games, all of them are coming to the Xbox One version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, only four of the six are coming to the PC version. And as always, it's unclear just how long any will be available for. Microsoft doesn't disclose how long any of the six games will be available in each respective library. As a result, if you see something you like, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.
Below, you can read more and check out trailers for all six games. Further, there will be information about what Game Pass platforms each game is available on.
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
Description: "The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that can also be played online with a friend. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister."
Platforms: Xbox Oneprevnext
Darksiders Genesis
Description: "Darksiders: Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman STRIFE, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise."
Platforms: Xbox Oneprevnext
UnderMine
Description: "Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with RPG-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that provide new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the Undermine’s residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon."
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
Trailmakers
Description: "Build a car, a plane, a boat or maybe a… carplaneboat? With Trailmakers intuitive builder, it is as easy as snapping together real building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous exploration missions, breakneck rally races, or go to the sandbox and build that hovercraft you have always dreamt about."
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
It Lurks Below
Description: "It Lurks Below is a retro-styled, 2D, action-oriented, survival RPG by David Brevik. Create a custom character and choose from several different classes to delve deep into the mysteries of what evil lurks below. Dig down and explore the randomly generated levels, find random items, and combat deadly monsters to get the answers."
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
Xeno Crisis0comments
Description: "Xeno Crisis is an arena shooter in which up to two players take control of battle-hardened marines embarking on a deadly mission to confront an alien menace! Run and gun your way through thousands of adversaries, searching for survivors, and ultimately facing the origin of the outpost's demise."
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.