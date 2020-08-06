Xbox Game Pass Adds a Ton of New Games Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new games, including brand new releases and some big and notable titles. Included in this is the latest Darksiders game and the latest release from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games. Bolstering these two titles are some promising smaller titles.

Of the six games, all of them are coming to the Xbox One version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, only four of the six are coming to the PC version. And as always, it's unclear just how long any will be available for. Microsoft doesn't disclose how long any of the six games will be available in each respective library. As a result, if you see something you like, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

Below, you can read more and check out trailers for all six games. Further, there will be information about what Game Pass platforms each game is available on.