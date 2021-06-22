Xbox Game Pass Adds Big New Game That Just Released Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC -- have a brand new game to enjoy that just released today, June 22. Not much of consequence is coming out this week unless you have a Nintendo Switch and enjoy golf, however, what did just release is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The co-op brawler is available via a variety of platforms, and if you're a subscriber to Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy the game at no extra cost.

Developed by Tuque Games and published Wizards of the Coast, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an "explosive action brawler filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op." Normally, it costs $40, so this represents pretty big savings for subscribers if they were planning on purchasing this game at launch. That said, right now it's unclear how long the game will be available via the subscription service. What we do know is that as long as it's in the library, it will also be available to purchase for subscribers with a 20 percent discount.

"Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons in an explosive action brawler filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op," reads an official pitch of the game. "Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam unchecked through Icewind Dale as invading armies of evil grow stronger every day. Now four heroes must beat back the onslaught of creatures and defend against the dark."

Microsoft has taken a liking to adding brand new games as they release to Xbox Game Pass. It's done it on several occasions this year, and this may be one of the biggest instances yet. That said, while the game is a notable release given the IP it's based on, it's not off to a great start, currently at 62 on Metacritic and a "Mostly Negative" Steam User review rating.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here or check out the relevant links below: