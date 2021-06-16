Xbox Series X's Biggest Exclusive Is Coming to PS5 Soon

✖

Xbox Series X's biggest exclusive is coming to the PS5. While the PS5 has a variety of compelling exclusives such as Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Xbox Series X has nothing, or at least nothing very noteworthy. The biggest Xbox Series X exclusive right now is The Medium, a horror game that released this year to divisive reviews. This will change this holiday season when Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite release, but for now, The Medium is the Xbox Series X's biggest exclusive, but even that's changing.

On September 3, The Medium will come to PS5. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a PS4 version, but considering the game never came to Xbox One, this isn't very surprising. While there's no word of a PS4 version to accompany this news, developer Bloober Team did release a new trailer.

For those that don't know: The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game from Polish studio Bloober Team, the makers of Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and Observer.

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve," reads an official pitch of the game. "Travel to an abandoned communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time."

The Medium is available via PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass. When it released earlier this year, we had some issues with the game.

"With fixed cameras and the eeriest of atmospheres, Bloober Team’s The Medium carries some signature trademarks of classic horror games to set the foundation," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Not content to rely on just its framework, however, it’s got uniqueness of its own through the dual perspectives, split between spirit and human realms and a story that’s engrossingly unsettling throughout. But even with those elements going for it, The Medium’s tedious pacing, finicky puzzles, and a failure to build on its supernatural powers and abilities prevent it from excelling."

