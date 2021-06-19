Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Can Now Download These Games for Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series x can currently download one Xbox One game and one Xbox 360 game for free, courtesy of Games With Gold. On July 1, half of the Games With Gold lineup for the summer month dropped. Now, a couple of weeks later, the rest of the lineup is out, but unfortunately for those paying $60 every year to maintain a subscription to the service, the game's aren't anything worth writing home to mom about.

As noted, one game is an Xbox 360 game, while the other is an Xbox One game. Neither are Xbox Series X games, but both are playable on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.

Below, you can check out and read more about both games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but an official description of each game, platform information, and information about how long are available as a free download.