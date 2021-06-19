Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Can Now Download These Games for Free
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series x can currently download one Xbox One game and one Xbox 360 game for free, courtesy of Games With Gold. On July 1, half of the Games With Gold lineup for the summer month dropped. Now, a couple of weeks later, the rest of the lineup is out, but unfortunately for those paying $60 every year to maintain a subscription to the service, the game's aren't anything worth writing home to mom about.
As noted, one game is an Xbox 360 game, while the other is an Xbox One game. Neither are Xbox Series X games, but both are playable on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.
Below, you can check out and read more about both games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but an official description of each game, platform information, and information about how long are available as a free download.
Shadows: Awakening
About: "Shadows: Awakening is a unique, isometric single-player RPG with real-time tactical combat. You take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm – the Devourer – to consume the souls of long-dead heroes and embark on an epic adventure with challenging gameplay, a gripping storyline, and enchanting graphics. Do you have the focus and wits to master the world of the Heretic Kingdoms? Gather your party, control powerful heroes, and use their skills to your advantage. But who is in charge… the demon, or the souls that it has devoured? It's up to you to either thwart a major threat and save the world, or to plunge it into complete disaster…"
Platform: Xbox One
Availability: Free Until July 15
Injustice: Gods Among Us
About: "What if our greatest heroes became our greatest threat? Injustice: Gods Among Us introduces a bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios, creators of Mortal Kombat. Featuring DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred."
Platform: Xbox 360
Availability: Free Until June 30