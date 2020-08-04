Xbox Game Pass Project xCloud Upgrade Gets September Release Date

✖

Microsoft announced in July it’d be adding the Project xCloud service to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription some time in September to give subscribers more ways to play their games on different devices. An announcement this week narrowed down that release window by confirming a September 15th launch for the upgrade and provided more details on how the Project xCloud service is changing. Over 100 games within the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be playable via Project xCloud starting next month with more games to be added in the future.

The Project xCloud service will launch as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in 22 different markets at first with more to come later as the plans scale. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s cost won’t go up, so users who are already subscribed will simply see the new service offered as a bonus in September.

“Today we’re excited to share more about what you can expect,” Microsoft said. “Beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet. Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers.”

You'll be able to play over 100 great games on your Android mobile device from the cloud (Beta) with @XboxGamePass Ultimate. Available September 15th in select markets. ​https://t.co/1uo77AwZCi pic.twitter.com/BFcJzGmqHP — Xbox (@Xbox) August 4, 2020

As those who’ve been subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or have been eyeing the subscription will know, first-party games from Microsoft and its Xbox Game Studios family go straight to Xbox Game Pass whenever they launch. The same is true for the Project xCloud service with Microsoft confirming it plans to make new Xbox Game Pass games available via cloud gaming right when they’re available.

A preview of the 100 games that’ll be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s Project xCloud upgrade was shared as well to show what we can expect. Those games we know of so far that’ll be playable through Project xCloud on September 15th can be found below.

Destiny 2

Tell Me Why

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Forza Horizon 4

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Outer Worlds

Wasteland 3

Sea of Thieves

F1 2019

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Halo Wars 2

Gears of War 4

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo 5: Guardians

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Costume Quest 2

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Bleeding Edge

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Gears of War

Wasteland Remastered

Ryse

Sunset Overdrive

Quantum Break

Xbox’s Project xCloud upgrade for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will happen on September 15th with more details to be revealed at a later date.

