Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass only started five years ago, but the service has quickly become a major selling point for Microsoft platforms. The subscription service offers access to more than 100 video games per month, and there are different tiers that allow access to games on console or PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows users to access both, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile devices. All of Xbox's first-party games also release on the service at launch, making it a great value for those interested in franchises like Halo, Gears, or Forza.

It's hard to overstate just how much Microsoft has leaned into Xbox Game Pass over the last few years. According to recent reporting, the service generated $2.9 billion in revenue for Xbox in 2021, accounting for 18% of the company's total. It's unclear how much Xbox actually spends to get games on the service, but Microsoft clearly sees a lot of incentive to keep supporting Game Pass. The service seems to be a major driver behind Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, as the Call of Duty franchise could draw a lot more subscribers to Game Pass.

Whether you're a longtime subscriber, or someone that has never tried Xbox Game Pass, this sweepstakes definitely seems like one that's worth entering! Readers interested in learning more about the sweepstakes can check out full details from Microsoft's official website right here.

Have you been enjoying Xbox Game Pass? Do you plan to enter this sweepstakes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!