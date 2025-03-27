Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing an Entire Series Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are used to the fact that games on the subscription service come and go. However, that never fully lessens the blow when a beloved game gets pulled, forcing players to either quickly finish a playthrough or shell out for the full price of the game. And this month’s departing games include the last few available members of the popular Yakuza franchise. Xbox Game Pass has been slowly losing Yakuza titles over time, with the final four available games set to leave on March 31st. This marks the first time in several years that no Yakuza games are available via Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza first arrived on Game Pass back in 2020, with the first few titles making their way to Xbox for the first time that year. Since then, several more Yakuza games have made their way onto the subscription, giving fans time to revisit the series at their leisure. However, the last few months of departing Xbox games have almost always included at least one Yakuza title, with Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered departing in February. Now, the last Yakuza games will depart Game Pass on March 31st.

The titles being removed this month are:

Yakuza 0

Yakuzi Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Three of these games were the first Yakuza titles to arrive on Game Pass, making this a bittersweet moment to round out the series’ run on the subscription platform. With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii released just last month, it’s sad timing to see the back catalog of games fully drop away from the Game Pass subscription. The newest entry in the franchise was not a Day One Xbox Game Pass title, and it doesn’t look likely it’s going to be added any time soon.

What Will Replace Yakuza on Xbox Game Pass?

As they do every month, Game Pass is likely to announce an exciting lineup of new titles headed our way in April alongside new bonuses for existing games already included. March has been a relatively quiet month for Xbox Game Pass overall, aside from a few standout day-one releases like the 33 Immortals preview and Atomfall. The service has also added a few phenomenal indies like Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island. But losing a massive flagship franchise like Sega’s Yakuza is a big blow for fans… and potentially for the subscription as well.

A few games are already confirmed for 2025, including upcoming releases like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and South of Midnight. However, it isn’t clear what will entice Yakuza fans to maintain their Xbox Game Pass subscription now that years of enjoying the franchise have passed. There are plenty of other games available via the subscription, but Yakuza has been one of the highlights for a few years now. Hopefully, Game Pass will be able to add another iconic series to the subscription in April to help lessen the blow of the final Yakuza games waving goodbye.

