Dave the Diver Reveals New Yakuza Collab DLC

Since Dave the Diver became a smash indie hit, the game has served up a number of surprising collabs alongside all that tasty sushi. Thus far, Dave and the crew have grappled with Godzilla and met up with another fishing-themed game in Dredge. Now, Dave the Diver is gearing up for their next big collaboration. This April, iconic Yazuka character Kasuga Ichiban is headed to the Blue Hole. The new DLC is headed our way this April, bringing some exciting new gameplay elements to our favorite deep sea diving pixel art game.

In the new Dave the Diver DLC, Kasuga Ichiban takes a holiday trip to the Blue Hole. While he might be hoping to kick back and enjoy some unique dishes at Bancho Sushi, the trailer reveals that Ichiban and the Bancho Sushi crew wind up embroiled in a bigger mess… that includes the need to kick and bunch baddies, of course. If diving by day and serving sushi by night wasn’t enough gameplay for fans, they’re now getting a fighting game rolled into the mix this April.

Kasuga Ichiban… in the Blue Hole?!😮



Ichiban travels to the Blue Hole for a nice holiday, but so much more is in store…



🤿 [DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban's Holiday DLC]🐲, coming THIS APRIL!#DAVETHEDIVER pic.twitter.com/B2sjBGhLmU — DAVE THE DIVER (@DaveDiverGame) February 12, 2025

With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii releasing on February 21st, the timing for MintRocket’s announcement makes perfect sense. Even if we won’t see Ichiban in the Blue Hole until April, many fans are thinking about the Yakuza series right now in anticipation of a new game. So, why not add this DLC to their wishlists for when they’re wrapping up that Pirate Yakuza playthrough?

What We Know About the Dave the Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday DLC

While the trailer doesn’t include the exact release date, the DLC will arrive sometime in April. In a follow up post, the @DavetheDiver account on X confirmed that the Ichiban’s Holiday DLC will be available for all platforms. As a reminder, Dave the Diver is currently available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. So, the DLC will release for these platforms. Sorry, Xbox fans – there’s still no news about whether Dave and the crew will swim their way to the Xbox Series X|S.

This is the second 2025 DLC fans are expecting for Dave the Diver, following the 2024 Game Awards announcement of the In the Jungle expansion. We haven’t had any updates on that timeline in recent months, though it was originally slated for “late 2025.” That will be the first major expansion to the game that isn’t a collaboration with another game, but it appears that MintRocket wanted to slip in another collab DLC before taking fans to the jungle with Dave and the Bancho Sushi team.

Ichiban arrives at Bancho Sushi

Much like we don’t yet know the cost for the In the Jungle DLC, MintRocket also hasn’t yet shared any pricing information for the Ichiban’s Holiday DLC. Their previous Dredge collaboration is currently available for free, and other limited-time offerings like the Godzilla pack were also offered as free expansions for the game. So, it’s quite possible this next collab will also be available without a price tag, but we don’t yet know that for sure.

When fans first jumped into the Blue Hole with Dave, they didn’t expect to see the game offer up so much new content to keep them coming back. And yet, it seems that MintRocket has no plans of slowing down with their unexpected, delightful collaborations any time soon. Fans aren’t mad at it, with many excited to see this latest crossover with the Yakuza universe.

Are you going to jump back into Dave the Diver for this new DLC? Let us know in the comments below.