Xbox Boss Explains Lack of Video Game Tie-Ins for Fallout Show

Prime Video’s Fallout streaming series was a massive success story last year, and those who watched the show were desperate for something to play following its release. In the absence of something truly new, this led newcomers to the franchise to check out games like Fallout 4, which was released 9 years prior. In a new interview with Variety, Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about tie-in content for video games, and how Fallout proved to be a learning experience for Microsoft. Spencer then pointed to the tie-in content for A Minecraft Movie as an example of how the company is trying to do better in that regard.

“I was glad we had ‘Fallout 76,’ and even ‘Fallout Shelter’ grew when the ‘Fallout’ television show came out. We had the ‘Fallout 4’ remaster there so there was something for the community that was loving the TV show to try something new in ‘Fallout.’ But I wouldn’t say we perfected that, of being ready and having a date when we knew the show was going to come out, and really we learned from it, is the best way of putting it,” Spencer told Variety. “I think with ‘Minecraft,’ we’re doing some things that are more unique, in terms of content and the alignment of the movie with the things that we’re doing. But this is a great example of us learning.”

While there wasn’t much to coincide with the show’s release, Fallout 76 did briefly offer some tie-in cosmetics a few months before the series was released. Every franchise is different, and Minecraft lends itself somewhat better to offering tie-in content than Fallout. Still, it does seem like Xbox failed to take full advantage of the interest that surrounded the series upon its release. The company could have done a better job directing viewers to the best game to play, or had something significant to celebrate the series. While Spencer clearly feels like Xbox is trying to grow from the experience, he was quick to note that fans won’t see new franchise entries timed to release around future TV and movie adaptations.

“Trying to align production schedules for new games and new movies at the same time, I think, is probably beyond our creative capability right now. And I don’t even know that that’s the goal. But for things like a ‘Minecraft’ or a ‘Fallout,’ things that are ongoing and have communities, it makes a ton of sense for us to allow people who love the movie or love the television show to celebrate that in the game. And I like the plans that the team has on ‘Minecraft’ around this,” said Spencer.

There is a video game adaptation renaissance happening right now in Hollywood, with studios desperate to find the next major success story. A Minecraft Movie is the latest example following hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog. We’ve definitely seen how Nintendo and Sega have capitalized on those success stories, but it remains to be seen how Xbox will do the same. Hopefully it will learn and grow, and maybe we’ll see better when Fallout Season 2 is released.

